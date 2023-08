Police arrest husband, wife for allegedly stealing neighbour's 2-yr-old son

DSP Ramhan Nansel, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, said this on Thursday in Lafia while briefing newsmen.

Nansel said that the father of the victim, Adamu Abdullahi of Orange market Mararaba, Karu Local Government Area, reported to the Police on Aug. 13, at about 3:30 p.m., that his two-year-old son was missing for almost two weeks.

He said the complainant also told the police that he had received a phone call on the same day from an unknown person demanding a ransom of ₦2 million.

The spokesman said police detectives were immediately deployed in search of the missing child, and their efforts led to the arrest of the prime suspect and three accomplices.

According to him, the prime suspect who is a neighbour to the victim’s father, upon interrogation, confessed to have conspired with the other suspects, all of Orange market, to steal the child.

He added that the suspect also revealed to the detectives that he handed the child over to his wife, who took him to Katsina State.

Nansel said the police trailed the wife to Katsina state, arrested her and recovered the child, who was reunited with his parents.

The spokesman also said that the command had arrested 14 suspects between July and August for various offences including kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism.

He added that three guns and 11 rounds of live ammunitions were recovered from some of the suspects.