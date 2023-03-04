ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 6 robbery suspects, recover gun, other items

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested six armed robbery suspects, which allegedly specialised in dispossessing unsuspecting residents of their valuables within Ajegunle and Alaba-Rago area.

He identified the suspects as Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, 21; Chukwuebuka Innocent, 24; Umaru Isah, 21; Emmanuel Ita, 19; Olayitan Ayinde, 18 and Moshood Ayinde, 25.

Hundeyin stated that the arrest followed swift investigations into reports about the activities of the suspects in the area.

“The suspects, who belonged to two different gangs, were arrested in different areas of the state.

“Efforts are being intensified to arrest other fleeing members and recover other weapons,” he stated.

He added that one unregistered TVS motorcycle, one locally-made gun, one Infinix Note 7 and one Iphone 7 were recovered from the suspects.

According to the police image-maker, the suspects will be arraigned at the end of the ongoing investigation.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, had charged residents to promptly alert the police about suspicious happenings in their localities to enable them to wade in and arrest the situation.

