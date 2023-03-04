Police arrest 6 robbery suspects, recover gun, other items

He identified the suspects as Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, 21; Chukwuebuka Innocent, 24; Umaru Isah, 21; Emmanuel Ita, 19; Olayitan Ayinde, 18 and Moshood Ayinde, 25.

Hundeyin stated that the arrest followed swift investigations into reports about the activities of the suspects in the area.

“The suspects, who belonged to two different gangs, were arrested in different areas of the state.

“Efforts are being intensified to arrest other fleeing members and recover other weapons,” he stated.

He added that one unregistered TVS motorcycle, one locally-made gun, one Infinix Note 7 and one Iphone 7 were recovered from the suspects.

According to the police image-maker, the suspects will be arraigned at the end of the ongoing investigation.

