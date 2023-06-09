The sports category has moved to a new website.
Police arrest 57 suspected looters in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

Haruna-Kiyawa quoted the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini-Gumel, as saying that the arrest was made in line with the strategies emplaced by the command to ensure protection of lives and property in the state.

Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, in Kano.

Usaini-Gumel directed round-the-clock visibility patrols, following reports received that some hoodlums were taking advantage of the demolition of illegal buildings/structures by the state government to loot people's property.

Usaini-Gumel directed round-the-clock visibility patrols, following reports received that some hoodlums were taking advantage of the demolition of illegal buildings/structures by the state government to loot people’s property.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police command had, on June 5, arrested 49 suspected looters and charged them to court for criminal trespass, mischief, shop breaking and theft.

The police commissioner said that the items recovered included doors, windows, blocks and iron rods, among others.

“The victims are advised to come to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Kano Bompai, to provide testimony for the various crimes committed by the suspects or through this number: 0803824 9455,” he said.

Usaini-Gumel appreciated those who assisted with information that led to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the looted property.

He advised parents and community leaders to admonish their wards/youths to desist from looting people’s property, as anyone found would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“In case of emergencies, Kano State Police Command can be contacted through these phone numbers: 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292929,” the police boss said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

