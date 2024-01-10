Police arrest 3 suspects over alleged baby theft in Nasarawa

Umar Nadada, Commissioner of Police (CP) in the State made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Lafia. Nadada explained that one Suleiman Abdullahi of Lafia reported the matter to the police on Tuesday, January 9.

He said the man reported the case at A-Division Police Station Lafia that his wife gave birth at DASH through Cesarean Section (CS) at the hospital and the baby was stolen. The CP added that the father of the stolen child said that the one-day old baby was stolen by a strange woman introduced to his wife by a relative who is looking after his wife at the hospital.

He added that from preliminary investigations, the baby was stolen by the unknown women that the caregiver entrusted to look after the mother and the child. The Commissioner explained that so far, three suspects were arrested and currently at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Lafia.

He further said that many other people from the hospital were invited for questioning in order to unravel the perpetrators of the crime. Nadada also said that the management of the hospital was assisting the police in the investigation of the case.