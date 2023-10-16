ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 3 kidnap suspects, recovers Improvised Explosive Devices, Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

The command spokesman noted that the suspects had confessed to their involvement in the crime and other kidnapping incidents in the State.

The command spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe stated this while addressing newsmen on Monday in Warri. Edafe said that the suspects were arrested on Friday by police operatives attached to the Orerokpe Division in Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the Divisional Police Officer, Orerokpe division, CSP Paul Oboware, led a team of the Divisional Anti-Crime Patrol team to Ofuoma Community in Ughelli North to effect the arrest.

“Recall that about two months ago, the command arrested some suspected kidnappers, including Ese–Oghene Ezekiel.

“He masterminded the kidnap of his brother and members of his household at Oha Community, Okpe Local Government Area, when Regina Ogana, his brother’s wife was shot dead.

“The initial success notwithstanding, the Commissioner of Police in Delta, Wale Abass gave CSP Oboware, the marching orders, to ensure every other persons involved in the crime were brought to book,” he said.

“Two male suspects were arrested for their involvement in the incident. Consequently, upon their arrest, the team proceeded to conduct search at their premises and hideout,” he noted.

Edafe said that upon searching criminals’ hideout, another suspect was apprehended, adding that other members of the gang fled immediately they sighted the police team’s advancement.

He said that the following items were recovered from them, four AK-47 rifles, one pump action, one locally made single barrel cut-to-size pistol, 58 rounds of 7.62 live ammunition. Others are 13 live cartridges, five packs of IEDs, six detonators and eight empty magazines were recovered from the suspects’ hideout.

Edafe said that the suspects had confessed to their involvement in the crime and other kidnapping incidents in the state. He said that they were currently in the police custody aiding investigation, adding that manhunt for the other fleeing members of the gang were ongoing.

