Police arrest 20 suspected members of arms manufacturing syndicate in Benue

News Agency Of Nigeria

The arrested suspects were involved in different criminal activities that ranged from money ritual, illegal gun running to armed robbery.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Sewuese Anene, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Makurdi, Benue. Anene said the arrested suspects were involved in different criminal activities that ranged from money ritual, illegal gun running to armed robbery.

He added that the command’s operatives also recovered seven locally-fabricated barreta pistols and a motorcycle from the suspects. He said the suspects were arrested during a police raid on their hideout along Adikpo – Vandeikya Road, following a tip off.

“On 15 November the team stormed their hideout and arrested one Fater Terkula and Jem Demesugh.

“An on-the-spot search of the hideout led to the recovery of the six locally-fabricated barretta pistols and motorcycle,” Anene disclosed.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of Ternenge kpamngu, Terkula Ihyungwa also known as Japan, Aondo Kusugh, Chukwudi Udeh and nine others.

“Additional exhibits recovered from them include two gas cylinders, one welding cylinder, two welding nozzles and a Sienna bus.

“The suspects confessed that they have been in the business of producing and selling arms as well as training teenagers on arms manufacturing.

“Three teenagers of less than 13 years of age were also arrested at the training ground,” he said.

Anene added that the command also arrested two suspected armed robbers, after their victim, one Misaq Eke of Ugondo District, Makurdi, incidented the matter at E Police Division.

During investigation, one Ushahemba Ayoough and Jeremiah Ugborgo, were arrested in connection with the case and one locally-fabricated barretta pistol was recovered from them.

“And during Police routine patrol along Barracks road, Makurdi, it received information that one Godspower Oghenerumu, a suspected ritualist (yahoo yahoo), his pregnant wife and five others had arrived Makurdi from Delta and where carrying out ritual activities.

“The team rushed to the scene and arrested the spiritual leader, his wife and five others.

“During investigation, followers of the ritualist stated that they were involved in some ritual activities in Delta that did not yield any money as promised.

“So, Godspower told them that the spirit had directed that they should move to Benue where further directives will be given to them on how money will be made.

Investigation is ongoing,” Anene said in the statement.

