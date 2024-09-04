Police arrest 2 teenagers, others for ‘yahoo yahoo’, recover ritual items from them

The arrests were made by the Zone 16 Police Command, which operates out of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ewhoborwo Emonena Gunn reported that the suspects were apprehended in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The individuals in custody include: Godwill, aged 23; Princewill Oguama, aged 20; Anyanwu Oluebube, aged 19; Tochukwu Ajaegbu, aged 27; Daniel Samuel, aged 21; Akanimoh Joshua, aged 22; Chukwunye Ubeh, aged 19; Peter James, aged 28; Gentle Nelson, aged 22; and Ruth Kossiwa, aged 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were arrested on Monday at No. 4, Peterson Avenue, Ogbogoro, Port Harcourt, Rivers State Capital.

The arrests followed investigations into various criminal activities, including internet fraud, which has been a growing concern in the region.

More so, the suspects are alleged to be involved in the possession of charms and illegal substances, and some are involved in ritualistic practices, which are considered serious offenses under Nigerian law.

His words: “Their arrest followed the conduct of a covert operation by the operatives upon the receipt of intelligent information, wherein hard drugs and charms were recovered.

“The suspects upon interrogation confessed to have been involved in a series of fraudulent activities as evidence speaks volumes. The suspects will be arraigned and prosecuted once investigations are concluded.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunn stated that the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) for Zone 16, Paul Alifa Omata, had reaffirmed his officers' commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of residents in Bayelsa and Rivers states.