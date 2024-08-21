ADVERTISEMENT
Ibadan court sends 5 suspected ritual killers to prison

Ibadan court sends 5 suspected ritual killers to prison [GlobalTimes]
The defendants are: Rasheedat Akanji, 60, Mohammed Adekunle, 39, Muniru Salaudeen, 64, Ismaeel Olalekan, 44, and Sanmi Obaleye, 41.

They are standing trial on a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, and interfering with dead bodies.

The Magistrate, Mrs Adebola Adeola, however, did not take the plea of the defendants due to lack of jurisdiction.

She, however, ordered that the defendants be remanded at Agodi Correctional facility, Ibadan after the charge was read.

Adeola ordered that the case file be forwarded to the office of the Directorate for Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case until Oct. 22 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Iyabo Oladoyin, told the court that the defendants on Aug. 7, at noon, at Seriki Olorisaoko area, Moniya, Ibadan, conspired and committed the offences.

According to her, the defendants unlawfully caused the death of two people, Malik Kareem, 28, and Sodiq Adekola, 29, by hitting them on the head with a big stone.

She said that the defendants thereafter dismembered the bodies of the victims and sold them for ritual purposes.

“The defendants between February and Aug. 9, allegedly conspired together and improperly and indecently interfered with the dead bodies of Malik Kareem, Sodiq Adekola and several others who they allegedly killed.

“The dead bodies were allegedly dismembered and sold for money ritual purposes,” Oladoyin said.

She said that the offences contravened Sections 242 (1) (b) 319, 324 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

