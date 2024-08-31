Lagos commercial sex workers report robbery incident to police, 2 suspects nabbed

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

Hundeyin said that the three sex workers reported the case to the police on Wednesday at about 2.20 a.m.

He disclosed that the victims reported that they sighted two robbery suspects at an undisclosed place, who allegedly robbed them of their valuables on August 23, at about 4.30 a.m.

“They stated they were picked up being commercial sex workers at Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, Bode Thomas, Surulere by the two suspects.

“They were taken to where they claimed the (suspects) lodged. Suddenly, the suspects parked and ordered them to surrender their valuables.

“In the process, two iPhones valued at ₦1.05 million, one REDMI Note 12 valued at ₦140,000, Iphone XR valued at ₦240,000 were collected from them.

“The suspects also compelled the victims to transfer ₦25, 000 to an Opay Account and ₦8,000 to the same account,” he said.

The police spokesperson said that during the investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime.

He disclosed that the suspect's operational vehicle, a Toyota Camry with Reg. No. APP335 JA, two other blank number plates they were using for their operation were recovered.