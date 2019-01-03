The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, made this known while parading the suspects and other crime suspects at the Police Headquarters on Thursday in Osogbo.

Adeoye said the arrested suspects were contracted to kill one Isiaka Sanusi, a 43-year-old businessman, on May 14, 2018, at about 9 pm, along Iwo Road, Osogbo.

He said one Yekini Ayinde, also known as ‘Abija’, (a principal suspect still at large) had contacted the deceased to supply him 500 bags of rice.

He said the deceased was lured into making the supply in Osogbo, from Saki in Oyo State, lodged in an hotel after the goods were supplied and later taken out to be killed.

He said Ayinde contracted the arrested suspects, Dauda Amusat, known as Adasi and Pariola Kabiru, with five others, to kill the businessman after collecting the money initially paid to him for the supply.

He said Amusat and his gang killed the victim by cutting off his head, and later confessed how four members of the gang took away the head for ritual purpose.

Adeoye said three of the seven-man gang had earlier been arrested and charged to court, and that the newly arrested suspects would equally be charged after completion of investigation.

He said the principal suspect in the case, Ayinde, was however still at large, but promised that the command would do the needful to ensure his arrest.

The police boss also announced the arrest of two suspected cultists of the Eye Confraternity over their involvement in secret cult activities and killings at Osun State Polytechnic, Iree.

Adeoye said all the suspects would be charged to court after the police had concluded their investigations.

The commissioners appealed to residents of the state to report and shun all acts and forms of criminality, advising the youths to embrace hard work as there was no short cut to getting rich.