Police arrest 17-year-old boy for having sex with chicken in Adamawa

Police swung into action after one Esther Dimas, who also lives in Viniklang, caught Mori in the barbarous act.

It was reported that the suspect confessed to this crime against nature during interrogation. However, he could not give any reason for his deed.

Confirming the arrest, Adamawa State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya-Nguroje said, "Another 17 year old suspect identified as Lawali Mori, a resident of Vinklang, Girei Local Government Area has been arrested having unlawful carnal knowledge of a cock against the order of nature."

ADVERTISEMENT

He made the statement on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Nigeria Police Force Adamawa State Command.