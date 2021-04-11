The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has arrested 17 suspects over cultism along Gwagwalada, Gwagwa, Lugbe and Kurudma axis of the territory.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

She said the arrest of the suspects was in line with the command’s commitment to rid the FCT of criminal elements.

Yusuf said the suspects were arrested between April 5 and April 9 by Police operatives from the Command’s Anti Cultism Unit during coordinated raids and patrols.

She said that the suspects had confessed to being members of Vikings and Aro Baga confraternities terrorising the areas.

According to her, exhibits recovered from the suspects are three locally made pistols, two rounds of live ammunition, four cartridges, two knives chain, one axe, one cutlass, wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and charms.

She said the suspects would be arraigned in court on conclusion of investigation.

The PPRO implored residents of the FCT to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress to the command on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

She also said that the conduct of Police Officers could be reported to the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) 09022222352.