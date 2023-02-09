Police arraign PoS operator for alleged fraud of N849,000

The prosecutor, Mr Chinedu Ogade, had told the court that on Feb. 3, the complainant, Mohammed Aliyu of Dakwa Bwari Area council, Abuja, reported the matter at Dei-Dei Police Station.

Ogada said that the complainant employed the defendant as PoS operator in his shop and gave him his POS machine and N 1, 500, 000, cash for commercial purpose.

He told the court that the convict collected the said POS machine and N1,500 000, cash from the complainant and started the business.

He said that when the complainant demanded for account, the defendant gave account of N650,527 and allegedly converted N 847, 473 to his personal use.

The prosecutor added that during police investigation, the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of the money.

Ogade said the offence contravened Sections 312 and 321 of the Penal Code.

Nasir however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Saminu Suleiman, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Suleiman ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and produce reliable means of identification.

He adjourned the matter until Feb. 28 for hearing

However, section 312 states that whoever commits criminal breach of trust shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to seven years or with a fine or both.