Police arraign 3 men for allegedly stealing N4.8m goods

They are being tried for conspiracy, stealing and forgery.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the offences were committed on April 1 at Maryland, Lagos.

Raji said that some goods valued N4.8million were to be supplied to Artee Industries Limited by the complainant, Palmora Nigeria Limited.

The prosecutor also said that the goods were diverted to the second defendant, Mukaila- Ola’s shop by the first and third defendants.

Raji also said that the defendants forged a receipt and stamp of Artee Industries Ltd , in order to prove that the goods were truly supplied to the assigned company.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 287, 365 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O Osunsanmi, granted the defendants the bail of N300,000 each ,with two sureties in likesum.