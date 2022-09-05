RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arraign 3 men for allegedly stealing N4.8m goods

News Agency Of Nigeria

Three people who allegedly diverted company goods valued at N4. 8million on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)
Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

The defendants are Adebowale Alamutu, 37, sales representative, Muhammed Mukaila – Ola, 36, a businessman, and Muda Abaja, 42, driver; they all live in Ogun State.

Read Also

They are being tried for conspiracy, stealing and forgery.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the offences were committed on April 1 at Maryland, Lagos.

Raji said that some goods valued N4.8million were to be supplied to Artee Industries Limited by the complainant, Palmora Nigeria Limited.

The prosecutor also said that the goods were diverted to the second defendant, Mukaila- Ola’s shop by the first and third defendants.

Raji also said that the defendants forged a receipt and stamp of Artee Industries Ltd , in order to prove that the goods were truly supplied to the assigned company.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 287, 365 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O Osunsanmi, granted the defendants the bail of N300,000 each ,with two sureties in likesum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case to Sept. 28 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos planning commissioner resigns after another building collapsed in Lekki

Lagos planning commissioner resigns after another building collapsed in Lekki

Buhari trusts our security agencies – Lai Mohammed

Buhari trusts our security agencies – Lai Mohammed

We are investigating Peremabiri oil spill in Bayelsa, says Shell

We are investigating Peremabiri oil spill in Bayelsa, says Shell

ASUU strike boosts private varsities admission figure in Northwest

ASUU strike boosts private varsities admission figure in Northwest

FG seizes 14 properties including shopping malls from Abba Kyari

FG seizes 14 properties including shopping malls from Abba Kyari

Abusive words fly about as Melaye and Fani-Kayode fight dirty on social media

Abusive words fly about as Melaye and Fani-Kayode fight dirty on social media

Peter Obi promises to increase electricity generation, implement Diaspora voting

Peter Obi promises to increase electricity generation, implement Diaspora voting

Tambuwal splashes N10m on handball players, officials

Tambuwal splashes N10m on handball players, officials

2023: Atiku will end the reign of cabals in Aso Rock if elected - PDP chieftain

2023: Atiku will end the reign of cabals in Aso Rock if elected - PDP chieftain

Trending

rape (OrissaPost)

39-year-old man rapes friend’s wife on her matrimonial bed in Lagos

2 university lovers

2 university lovers in Kwara found dead in their hostel room

NURTW boss in Lagos

Mile 12 residents panic after gunmen k*lled NURTW boss in Lagos

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

Police confirm killing of Lagos Park leader in Mile-12