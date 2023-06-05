Phone dealer dupes customer with ₦2.8 million fake bank alert

Narrating how he met the man, Suleman said the yet-to-be-identified man reached out to him on Instagram, adding that he asked him to deliver the phones, iPhone 14 Pro Max, 256G, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and a Samsung Fold phone, thereafter.

The Abuja-based store owner revealed that he insisted that he would not deliver before payment and that the man, who claimed he was going to surprise his wife with the new phones as birthday gifts, agreed to meet up with him at his house located at CBN Quarters in Garki, Abuja.

According to him, he had been in discussion with the man for about four days, but on Friday, June 2, 2023, he was unable to reach him again after delivering the phones.

He said, “I used to do sponsored posts on Instagram, this guy saw my sponsored post and said he wanted to get phones for his wife and he said I should deliver them.

“I told him I don’t do delivery before payment. He said he couldn’t transfer to me because we met online. He had his point, I didn’t know him, and he didn’t know me.

“He said I should come to his house. I didn’t go alone, I went with somebody. He asked for the phones, I said these are the phones.

“He opened his bank app, I put in my account number, and the name M2 Stores showed.”

Speaking further, Mustapha added that the man did the transfer and it showed that it was successful, saying he checked the receipt of the transaction, and the date and the time corresponded.

“He showed me a screenshot of his debit alert, but the money never entered,” the victim was quoted as saying.