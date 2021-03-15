A fuel dispensing outlet owned by Fatgbems, sold water to motorists as petrol in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on March 14, 2021, sparking outrage from motorists on the ground and from social media users.

The video of the incident was shared with Pulse on March 15.

In the short clip, motorists can be seen shouting at the station's attendants and managers, as water oozed from a couple of gas nozzles.

Fatgbems has apologised, saying rain water seeped into one of the station's storage tanks.

"The said incident was a result of an overflow of water into one of the station storage tanks due to the recent rainfall. It is not in our culture to dispense low-quality products to our customers, as the said incident was a natural occurrence that was beyond our control.

"Our technicians are currently attending to the affected vehicles of customers.

"Once again, we sincerely apologise for all the inconvenience that the incident might have caused, we are saddened by this and hereby reaffirm our commitment to exceptional service delivery at all times," Fatgbems said in a statement.

Petrol stations in Nigeria, Africa's number one crude oil producer, are often called out for sharp practices like tampering with their meters in a bid to increase profit margins.