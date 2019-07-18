The most-anticipated African music Concert of the summer, The African Praise Experience (TAPE) has been announced, and it is set to deliver a night of explosive performances, collaborations, hope and humour.

For the last four years consecutively, The African Praise Experience (TAPE) has been the go-to concert of the summer for thousands of music lovers; an uplifting time with soul-stirring songs of praise from seasoned psalmists. Undoubtedly, the 2019 edition of TAPE will be no different as it promises to be a night of spirited praise and the unfettered celebration of the person and the power of God Almighty.

TAPE 2019, holding on Friday, 26th July 2019 at The Rock Cathedral, Lekki, Lagos from 8pm till dawn, will feature stacked and exclusive performances by indigenous and award-winning gospel Artistes from within Nigeria and beyond namely Frank Edwards, Sammie Okposo, Eben, Ada Ehi, Mike Aremu, Bukola Bekes, Preye Odede, Mercy Chinwo, BeeJay Sax, Mike Abdul, Kikelomo Mudiaga, Soluchy, Fortune Ebel, the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir, and more to be announced.

The event is hosted by Pastor Paul Adefarasin, Senior Pastor of House On The Rock Churches. He is also the convener of The Experience, an annual interdenominational Gospel concert, well-known for featuring some of the best globally known musical talents and arguably the largest Gospel concert the world over.

Plans are well underway to transform the renowned Rock Cathedral sanctuary into a world-class Concert theatre hall, ready to receive diverse people sure to throng the venue from all over the world, irrespective of tribe, denomination, nationality, faith, status or race for this dusk-till dawn summer praise-fest.

No music enthusiast of authentic African rhythms and beats, either at home or abroad, will want to miss this amazing experience. Plus it promises to be a great hang-out with friends and family.

Updates on the event will be posted regularly on the Church website, www.houseontherock.org.ng and social media platforms.

