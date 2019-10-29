Pastor Benny Hinn had the highest praise for the ministry of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome in a recent teaching segment on Your LoveWorld. Pastor Benny Hinn acknowledged the wide-reaching achievements of his dear friend. He said that Pastor Chris has, “the largest ministry on the globe. Not one, he’s probably the biggest now.”

Pastor Benny Hinn discusses Pastor Chris’s glorious miracles.

To allow your faith to be elevated, Pastor Chris tells us, “Always, the Lord will want you to do something with your faith.” Ask yourself what are you going to do? Under the guidance of our Man of God, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, we are getting ready to evangelize the whole world Pastor Benny Hinn proclaims enthusiastically.

A powerful revelation

In the Your LoveWorld video, Pastor Benn praises Pastor Chris’s ability to witness and harness the power that is in God’s word. As one of the outstanding teachers of our time, Benny Hinn knows that when we are part of his Ministry, we will have miracles, healing, salvation and uncommon blessings.

Pastor Benny felt compelled to share his awe at the work Pastor Chris does on behalf of the sick, downtrodden and disheartened souls. When he said, “I just feel by the Lord we really need to show this” it was said with such feeling that Pastor Benny Hinn is honoring the Miracles and achievements of his dear friend, The Man of God, Dr. Chris Oyakhilome.

Where Miracles enhance your faith

The Man of God, Dr. Chris Oyakhilome is driven by a divine calling when he ministers at the Healing School he founded with locations in Canada and South Africa. People come to Healing School from all over the globe. Pastor Benny Hinn said in this recent LoveWorld video, “I’ve not seen anything like it in my life, not in my life”.

They come in faith and with high expectations because they know it is a place where the miracles of Pastor Chris are revealed. The confessions and affirmations during the services have a mighty power and those words are a powerful revelation. The participants in the video are the miracles of faith and healing.

Fellowship with the Word allows us to grow in faith, so the miracles are revealed right in front of our eyes and understood as divine stirrings. We can grow in knowledge and wisdom. Then, we can share these matters of importance with our brothers and sisters. Through the amazing healing power of Pastor Chris, Adebukola Soyele and her husband were able to celebrate the miraculous joys of parenthood. Jijita Harvinei, who was healed of tenosynovitis and a liver cyst at the Healing School, still marvels at the life-changing transformation she experienced. This is the joy that Pastor Benny Hinn also experienced when he and Pastor Chris launched the LoveWorldUSA network together. The television ministry acts as a conduit, sharing the miracles of Pastor Chris.

When recipients of the miracles in the video rejoice, they mean every word. These powerful affirmations of faith are the redemptive power of God as channelled through Pastor Chris are reminiscent of the Book of Acts. It clearly overwhelms and uplifts Pastor Benny as he shares a moment from the Healing School from the studio in his video.

Daily Miracles

These modern-day miracles are occurring in Pastor Chris’s ministry. In the words of Pastor Benny, “his insight into the world is really amazing and life-changing.” They are like the Miracles recounted in the Book of Acts.

The miracles are a message of God's power and it is to be sent around the world so all can receive His Grace. As we recall Corinthians 2:4-5, “but with a demonstration of the Spirit’s power, so that your faith might not rest on human wisdom, but on God’s power.”

When you recognize God’s power on Earth your spirit is raised to do impactful work bringing other souls to Jesus Christ through the outreach of Christ Embassy Church. Seeing the impact, hearing the testimonies of miracles, healing and salvation is the revelation of God’s power on Earth. Here are things we cannot explain and because we have faith, as taught to us by Pastor Chris. His inspiration cannot be understated.

We can see the miracles he brings in the name of Jesus Christ as he heals those who request healing. The joyous teachings of Pastor Chris have taught us that, “Thousands upon thousands of victims who have found themselves in utterly hopeless situations finally found their beacon of hope” at the Healing School.” Now you can marvel at the record number of participants.

Worship and the Word of Christ

During acts of worship, we can hear the Word of Christ as understood in the Gospel and go from one level of glory to another. When you have heard that soul-stirring and life-transforming message you are compelled to share it. The harmonious prayers are the conduit that prepares us to receive the Word of God in our hearts. The Word is relieved through our Man of God Pastor Chris.

We don’t just relive it once, but we relive it multiple times. When we pray, the Holy Spirit is activated in our world. The Holy Spirit is a living entity. As Benny Hinn reminds us, we have seen the miracles today glorifying the work of Pastor Chris. This testimony is a way that we transmit that message from God to all four corners of the globe. One of the most powerful ways to get the message of miracles out there is through television Ministry. In a section of Pastor Chris’s website entitled “Atmosphere for Miracles” we can witness with our own eyes the powerful environment where miracles can be seen.

