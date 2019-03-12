Christ's healing message rings true at Pastor Chris’s Healing School

﻿Those in need of spiritual and physical healing flocked to Johannesburg for the annual Autumn session of The Healing School. Drawn by the promise of a cure and freedom from their ailments, made by the Man of God himself, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

The Healing School is completely free for attendees and is funded by the generous donations of the believers and followers of Reverend Chris Oyakhilome. For those blessed enough to attend, The Healing School is nothing short of divine intervention

The Healing Hand of Jesus

Divine healing occurs when an anointed believer acts on their faith by the Word of God. The Pastor has been healing participants of The Healing School for over a decade. It is customary for the pastor to place a hand on the individual in need of help, who then proceeds to fall into the arms of a spotter. Watching the procession is akin to stepping into a Biblical story.

“and Jesus went throughout all the cities and villages, teaching in their synagogues and proclaiming the gospel of the kingdom and healing every disease and every affliction” Matthew 9:35

Many a miracle were performed throughout the event’s proceedings. The attendees were afflicted with a variety of illnesses, ranging in severity. The Pastor does not discriminate, just like Jesus, he welcomes all with open arms. One man was cured of his Parkinson's and another was cured of her arthritis. Perhaps most profound was the rehabilitation of a seven-year-old child who was suffering from cancer.

Charlie’s Story

Charlie was just six years old when his mother noticed a trail of bruises down his back. Alarmed, she immediately went to her pediatrician. They ran a series of tests and discovered that he had stage two leukemia.

The treatments started immediately, beginning with rounds of chemotherapy coupled with radiation. Charlie lost all of his hair, he was always nauseous and could no longer attend school. His immune system was very vulnerable, so much so that even catching a cold could result in a trip to the hospital. Following treatment, he went through yet another series of tests. Unfortunately, the results revealed the cancer was still spreading. Charlie's mother was told that the treatment had been unsuccessful.

Charlie's mother had always been a devout Christian and she prayed for Charlie dutifully. However, she felt that Pastor’s divine healing power could be a welcome addition to Charlie’s care. She booked a flight to South Africa. She and Charlie made the 12-hour trip, all the way from Australia.

What struck her immediately was the warmth of the other parishioners. Simply being in their presence gave her a feeling of hope and she felt more connected to God through their collective prayers. She also noticed that Charlie began smiling immediately after they exited the plane. It was the first time she saw the joy on her son’s expression since he became ill.

She attended each session during her stay at the school and sweet Charlie sat on her lap, wide-eyed, soaking in the different preachers' words and the spiritual atmosphere. Slowly as the days passed Charlie regained his color, his cheeks turning a rosy pink hue. He started to laugh, his angelic giggle filling the hearts of all who had the pleasure of hearing it with a joy. Best of all, he started to nibble more enthusiastically at his food and even requested a cookie.

All of these miracles, even before the Man of God had touched his tiny head. When that fateful day did arrive, Charlie was already all smiles and ready to take in the healing power of Jesus. The pastor gently touched Charlie’s small head and in response, the little boy sank blissfully into his mother's embrace.

After receiving the divine therapy, Charlie was up and running, his behavior indistinguishable from that of a healthy seven-year-old boy. His mother tells us through tears of joy that she never imagined she would see such a drastic change in his demeanor. She had become so accustomed to seeing her little boy listless and riddled with sickness that she forgot that her son was a jubilant, energetic little boy.

This is just one story of many that took place over the course of Pastor Chris’ Autumn healing session. The path each follower took to The Healing School may have been different, the illnesses cured through divine salvation unique, but the same thread of hope runs through each story.

