Passenger lures Uber driver to hotel with pepper soup, runs away with his car

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

Hundeyin said that the Akinpelu Police Division received a report on July 5, at about 8.00 p.m. from an Uber driver, whose name was not mentioned.

He said that the driver reported that he picked a passenger, who simply identified himself as Isaiah, from the NNPC Filling Station, Maryland, in his Toyota Corolla car to a certain hotel in the Oshodi area.

The spokesperson pointed out that while at the hotel, the suspect bought food for the driver, a plate of pepper soup and one energy drink.

“In the process, when the suspect was looking for a cotton bud to clean his ear, the driver gave him his car key to use.

“The driver further said that the suspect went downstairs after collecting the car key and went away with his car from where it was parked.

“However, a team of police officers on a stop and search operation at Boladale Street intercepted him.

“When he could not give a satisfactory account of the ownership of the car, he was arrested,” he said.

Hundeyin further said that while the police officers were about to take the suspect to the station, the driver came to the scene and saw the car.