Panic as petrol tanker crashes, explodes in Lagos

Farinloye said NEMA received an alert at 12.20a.m. that the tanker which was said to have loaded at Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area had exploded, causing panic among the residents of the locality.

“He said: No life was lost or property destroyed.

“However, the tanker with no registration number, is still half filled with PMS and across the major highway.

“The Police Disaster Management Unit and Gowon Estate Police Station have apprehended the driver of the truck and his motor boy (assistant).”

Farinloye said efforts were on to decant and transload the content to another tanker before the road could be opened for traffic.

He, therefore, advised motorists to make use of alternate routes from the Banire roundabout to Egbeda roundabout.