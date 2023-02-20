ADVERTISEMENT
Pandemonium in Osun as 3 people drowned in a well

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased got trapped in the well, as they tried to recover a bucket that fell into it.

Pandemonium erupted on Friday, February 17, 2023, as three people fell and drowned in a well at a construction site in the Owode area of Ede, Osun State.

The victims, who were identified as Adebayo Oluwasina, 46; Lateef Adediran, 22; and Waliu Adediran, 31, met their untimely death while attempting to recover a bucket that fell into the well.

According to a resident of Alaro Onigbin community in Owode Ede, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Waliu and Lateef were bricklayers engaged by Adebayo, a cleric, at his construction site.

The resident said at the commencement of the day’s work, a bucket being used to draw water fell into the well within the construction site and one of the two bricklayers went in search of it but got trapped.

“The younger of the two bricklayers was the one fetching water when the bucket fell inside the well. The boy entered the well to recover it, but did not come out. After some minutes, his elder brother, Waliu, went into the well to rescue him, but also got trapped inside.

“The owner of the site, Pastor Shina, also went into the well in a bid to rescue the two persons who earlier got trapped, but he also could not come out.

“The incident threw our community into panic and firemen from the Osun State Fire Service were called to the scene. They were eventually recovered from the well by the fire service men, but not alive,” the resident added.

Confirming the incident, Osun State Fire Service, Ibrahim Adekunle said the three men were brought out of the well lifeless, adding that they got trapped due to the presence of ammonia gas in the well.

