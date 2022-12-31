Pandemonium in filling station as motorist collapsed, and d*ed

The incident, which happened on Thursday, December 29, 2022, saw the man, who was queuing to buy fuel, collapsed, and died on the spot.

It was gathered that the man’s demise was unknown, as he rested his head on his steering, until when other customers were pressing their car horns to alert him to move forward that they realized that he was dead.

The deceased’s car, with number plate AKD 878 GP, had however been moved to a nearest police station, while his corpse was deposited in an undisclosed morgue.

“The man’s identity is still unknown. He looked like an Alhaji and was sitting in his car with one leg on the pedal while the other on the ground with his door open,” an eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, stated.

The manager of the station, who asked to be identified only as Joseph, said the case had been reported to the police, and the body taken away.

He revealed further that the incident led to panic among the filling station’s customers.