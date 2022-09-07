The newborn babies’ deaths were attributed to negligence of the doctor on duty, who was said to be drunk.

According to the grieving families who made this allegation, aside from the fact that there was no power supply in the hospital throughout the time the incident happened, the doctor whom they were entrusted with was drunk.

Displeased with the losses, concerned members of the community, patients, relatives, and visitors of the hospital staged a protest, accusing the hospital management of negligence and carelessness.

One Benjamin Keji, who spoke on the matter during the protest, said there was no pregnant woman that carried her baby alive the night the doctor on duty was drunk.

“When we brought my sister to this hospital, the doctor told us that it was not yet time for her delivery and I and my sister’s husband waited till 10pm.

“At midnight my sister said the baby was stuck and the nurses couldn’t do anything because the doctor was not around. In the morning, I met the doctor who said there was nothing he could do since they had no light. I bought fuel for them that night before I left and the next thing I heard was that my sister lost the baby,” Keji stated.