'No patience for failure,' Oyedepo says he sacked pastors for not winning souls

One of the affected pastors had earlier this week said about 40 spiritual leaders like him were dismissed over low revenue in their branches.

The dismissal letter noted that the pastors were dismissed after performance reviews showed their church growth index fell below expectations.

"I was told by the management that the church doesn’t operate at a loss," Pastor Peter Godwin said in a video that went viral on social media.

In response to backlash that has followed the revelation, Bishop Oyedepo said the pastors were unfruitful for the church.

"We asked you to go because you are unfruitful. Unfruitful! Blatant failure. Doing what there? We have no patience with failure here," the 66-year-old said while addressing a congregation on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Oyedepo said the church is not motivated by money, and has a healthy bank balance to comfortably run its operations.