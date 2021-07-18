Bishop Oyedepo allegedly sacks 40 pastors over low revenue in their branches

This was revealed by one of the pastors, Peter Godwin, who was said to have been dismissed barely 11 months after he was employed by the church in August 2020.

Godwin, who pastors a branch of the church in Ikere-Ekiti said he and about forty other pastors were invited by the state pastor on July 1, 2021, and were all sacked over low revenue in their branches.

In a trending video seen by Pulse on Twitter, Godwin said as a pastor, he tried his best to win souls for Christ, but was surprised to receive a sack letter on July 1, 2021.

He said, “Actually, by the special grace of God, our father in this great assembly, Living Faith Church received a mandate from the Lord to plant 10,000 churches in Nigeria and by the special grace of God, I was privileged to be one of the pastors that were employed on the 28th of August, 2020, that was last year.

“So after that, I started working, engaging myself in the work of the Lord. I tried my possible best to make sure I win souls for Christ but unfortunately, on the 1st of July, I received a call that the state pastor wants to see me, so I thought I was the only one. I was surprised, so I went to his office.

“When I got there, I saw other pastors too, over 40 of them, so I joined them. A few minutes later, we were issued a letter. I opened the content of the letter to see what was there and I saw that it was a sack letter.

In the sack letter, Godwin said the church asked him to immediately vacate his official accommodation and hand over all properties including his official ID card to the area pastor before departure.

In the second part of the video that was shared on Twitter, the pastor said he was told that the revenue from his church should be enough to cater for his welfare and accommodation.

“The content of the letter says ‘Consequent upon the recent performance review which revealed that your church growth index falls below expectation. Please be informed that your service as the pastor in charge is no longer required in this commission with immediate effect. You are to vacate your official accommodation and hand over all properties including the official ID card to the area pastor before departure.