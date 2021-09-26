RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Over 100,000 youths to attend RCCG’s 2021 youth convention

Authors:

bayo wahab

The Church says it is interested in the development of children, teenagers and elders.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) says its Annual Youth Convention (AYC) is an avenue to nurture youths, empower and give them an expression for confidence in life. (rccg)
The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) says its Annual Youth Convention (AYC) is an avenue to nurture youths, empower and give them an expression for confidence in life. (rccg)

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) says its 2021 Annual Youth Convention will attract more than 100,000 youths across the world.

Recommended articles

The 2021 Annual Youth Convention is scheduled to take place from September 27 to October 1, with the theme, ‘Exceeding Expectation.’

The International Youth Pastor of RCCG, Pastor Belemina Obunge announced this during a press conference at church’s Redemption Camp.

Obunge said the church is not just concerned by the spiritual welfare of the youth but their total development as an integral part of the society.

He also said the church is interested in the development of children, teenagers and elders, adding that the youth of the church have some technical programmes that are directed at attracting, developing and giving an expression to the emerging generation, youth and young adults.

“We are concerned with giving an expression and developing people in the age range of 15 to 35. And our programmes are directed at ensuring that we give these people an opportunity to acquire the knowledge, skill, information that will make them better than they are.

“I’m sure you are all aware that as far as Nigeria is concerned, the unemployment rate of the employable people is 33.3 percent, which is second in the globe. Our programmes in youth and young affairs are directed towards making sure that this figure is brought down. Several programmes we have include Redeemed Initiative and Skills Empowerment (RISE) that is presently in progress here in Redemption Camp.

“We have Redeemed Evangelical and Community Health (REACH) directed at reaching out to people and helping people in the communities. We have the Redeemed Evangelical Agricultural Project (REAP) and we are now focused on making sure we have farms all over the country. The youth and young adults are at the helm of affairs of making sure this becomes a reality.

“We have a Digital Enlightenment Programme (DEP) and in DEP we are concerned with making sure people are electronically capable. And we have leadership programmes that are designed to ensure that people are politically aware.”

The pastor further said the church also have programmes targeted at skills acquisition and reaching out to the indigent and a lot of these programmes are enveloped in our National Youth Programmes.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari returns with 'special assignment' from United Nations

Nigeria’s content board Exec Sec Wabote affirms commitment to local content expansion in Africa

NCDC announces 210 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

Striking doctors give FG 72 hours to pay withheld salaries

IPOB vows to enforce sit-at-home order on October 1 to reject Independence anniversary

UK to relax COVID-19 restrictions for travellers from Nigeria in October

INEC Chairman explains why dead Nigerians’ names are still on voter register

Lagos COVID-19 infections surpass 76,000

Nigeria records 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 477 new infections

Trending

Man who disappeared 47 years ago says he’s disappointed his 2 wives have remarried

84-year-old man who disappeared 47 years ago says he’s disappointed his 2 wives have remarried

24-year-old declared wanted by EFCC for alleged N935million scam

Jayeoba (Guardian)

Toyota Yaris somersaults as couple having sex inside knocks the handbrake – Police reveal

Toyota Yaris somersaults as couple having sex inside knocks the handbrake – Police reveal

4 die, 2 missing as Kano bound bus plunges into River Niger

4 die, 2 missing as Kano bound bus plunges into River Niger.