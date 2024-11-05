Okada man found dead after leaving home to get drugs for his sick daughter

The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, as confirmed by his wife, Mobolaji Adetayo.

She explained that her husband had returned home from work that evening when one of their children became ill. Concerned for their child's health, he decided to go out to buy medicine.

After an hour and a half passed with no sign of him, Mobolaji began to worry. Attempts to contact him by phone were unsuccessful, and eventually, his phone line was switched off. At that point, Mobolaji decided to search for him herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

During her search, Mobolaji found her husband’s lifeless body near a junction just a short distance from their home, his motorcycle, mobile phone, and a small bag all missing.

She described his body as badly beaten, with visible bruises on his face and blood seeping from his wounds.

Mobolaji recounted, "He left around 8 pm on October 16 to get medicine for our child who had stomach issues. After waiting for more than an hour with no word from him, I called his phone, but he didn’t pick up, and eventually, the line was switched off. I knew something was wrong, so I took the children and went out to look for him. We found him close to a bush near a junction, his body badly battered and lifeless."

She expressed her fear and grief, urging authorities to bring those responsible for his death to justice. "I am scared for my life now, I don't know if the killers will come after me. My husband was my only support, and now I have to care for our three children alone."

Mobolaji also raised concerns about a rise in motorcycle thefts and attacks in their area, urging authorities to take action against the perpetrators.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police had not yet provided an official response, but a senior officer in the area, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed the incident.