ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Okada man found dead after leaving home to get drugs for his sick daughter

Damilare Famuyiwa

The lifeless body of the man was found close to his home in Ogun State.

Okada man found dead after leaving home to get drugs for his sick daughter
Okada man found dead after leaving home to get drugs for his sick daughter

Recommended articles

The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, as confirmed by his wife, Mobolaji Adetayo.

She explained that her husband had returned home from work that evening when one of their children became ill. Concerned for their child's health, he decided to go out to buy medicine.

After an hour and a half passed with no sign of him, Mobolaji began to worry. Attempts to contact him by phone were unsuccessful, and eventually, his phone line was switched off. At that point, Mobolaji decided to search for him herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

During her search, Mobolaji found her husband’s lifeless body near a junction just a short distance from their home, his motorcycle, mobile phone, and a small bag all missing.

She described his body as badly beaten, with visible bruises on his face and blood seeping from his wounds.

Mobolaji recounted, "He left around 8 pm on October 16 to get medicine for our child who had stomach issues. After waiting for more than an hour with no word from him, I called his phone, but he didn’t pick up, and eventually, the line was switched off. I knew something was wrong, so I took the children and went out to look for him. We found him close to a bush near a junction, his body badly battered and lifeless."

She expressed her fear and grief, urging authorities to bring those responsible for his death to justice. "I am scared for my life now, I don't know if the killers will come after me. My husband was my only support, and now I have to care for our three children alone."

Mobolaji also raised concerns about a rise in motorcycle thefts and attacks in their area, urging authorities to take action against the perpetrators.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police had not yet provided an official response, but a senior officer in the area, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed the incident.

The officer noted that despite the police's request for an investigation before releasing the body, the deceased's family insisted on burying him immediately.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How scandals like Engonga's reflect the hidden power dynamics in Equatorial Guinea’s elite circles [Opinion]

How scandals like Engonga's reflect the hidden power dynamics in Equatorial Guinea’s elite circles [Opinion]

FG terminates ₦740bn Abuja-Kaduna road contract with Julius Berger

FG terminates ₦740bn Abuja-Kaduna road contract with Julius Berger

PHOTOS: FCT erupts in protest as thousands demand Kyari’s exit from NNPCL

PHOTOS: FCT erupts in protest as thousands demand Kyari’s exit from NNPCL

Hunters rescue kidnap victim in Anambra, capture 1 kidnapper

Hunters rescue kidnap victim in Anambra, capture 1 kidnapper

BREAKING: Ekiti Chief Judge Oyewole Adeyeye passes away at 64

BREAKING: Ekiti Chief Judge Oyewole Adeyeye passes away at 64

Dixville Notch voters cast midnight ballots amid fears of violence on Election Day

Dixville Notch voters cast midnight ballots amid fears of violence on Election Day

Ex-APC spokesman reacts to Tinubu's directive on release of detained minors

Ex-APC spokesman reacts to Tinubu's directive on release of detained minors

Trump vs Harris: 5 ways US presidential election will affect Nigeria's economy

Trump vs Harris: 5 ways US presidential election will affect Nigeria's economy

Court drop charges against 119 #EndBadGovernance protesters

Court drop charges against 119 #EndBadGovernance protesters

Pulse Sports

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Car cleaner impregnates neighbour’s 12-year-old girl, bags life imprisonment

Car cleaner impregnates neighbour’s 12-year-old granddaughter, bags life sentence

Gunmen kill businessman, set him ablaze in Ebonyi

Gunmen kill businessman, set him ablaze in Ebonyi

Men handcuffed together [Tumblr]

2 minors to spend 6 months in jail for stealing cable wires from a home

Google

Court slaps Google with staggering $2.5 decillion fine for Russian YouTube ban