Ijebu prince loses 18 karat bracelet during horseback riding at Ojude Oba festival

Adedoyin is a descendant of the Balogun Alatishe family, one of the horse-riding families at the annual cultural celebration.

Over the years, Adedoyin has been at the forefront of promoting the Ojude Oba festival using his social media platforms and has become one of the reference points for this year's edition.

While social media has been abuzz in the last couple of days with captivating moments from the festival, including the viral images of Farooq Oreagba, the managing director of NG Clearing Limited, petty theft may have put a little dampener on the excitement, at least for Adedoyin.

Taking to his X on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, the Ijebu Prince announced that someone stole his inherited bracelet at the festival.

"18 karat inherited bracelet. Someone stole it while i was riding. The only negative thing about yesterday," he wrote.

Oreagba and Mustapha in battle of steeze

Though the Ojude Oba festival has continued to get all the attention on social media, photos from the 2024 Ilorin Durbar have also crept online.

Just as Oreagba was making waves in Ijebu Ode, Senator Saliu Mustapha, the Turaki of Ilorin Emirate and the lawmaker representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, was also making a grand entrance at the Durbar festival in Kwara State.

Decked in a vintage traditional Islamic turban, Mustapha rode on his horse like royalty to the delight of his supporters, who could not contain their excitement at his elegant presence at the festival.