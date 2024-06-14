Police ban 'Durbar Festival' in Kano amid Sanusi, Bayero's emirate tussle

In a statement released on Thursday, June 13, the command’s spokesman, Abdullahi Kiyawa, advised worshippers to perform their usual Eid prayers at the designated Eid prayer grounds, as has been customary in previous years.

“Adequate security deployments have been arranged to maintain law and order before, during, and after the festive period.

“In anticipation of the upcoming Eid-El-Kabir celebrations, the Kano State Police Command has announced a series of security measures, including a ban on all Durbar activities throughout the state.

“The police congratulated Muslim faithful and law-abiding residents for witnessing another Eid-El-Kabir and assured that adequate security deployments have been arranged to maintain law and order before, during, and after the festive period,” the statement reads as quoted by Arise TV online.

The police have called upon all members of the public to join hands in creating a safer and more secure environment, underlining the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining peace and stability.