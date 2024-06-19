ADVERTISEMENT
6 expensive sunglasses at the Ojude Oba Festival

Temi Iwalaiye

The Ojude Oba Festival isn't just about elaborate attire; it's also a showcase of trendy sunglasses.

Expensive glasses as the Ojude Oba Festival [Poojamedia]
Expensive glasses as the Ojude Oba Festival [Poojamedia]

With the bright Nigerian sun beating down, these protective shades have become a stylish necessity.

Dolce & Gabbana Barocco [poojamedia]
Dolce & Gabbana Barocco [poojamedia]
These oversized shades with the signature D&G logo exuded fierce style. The woman who wore them became a social media sensation, and the sunglasses come with a hefty price tag of around $1,085 or ₦1,630,874.35.

Versace O2251 Aviators [Poojamedia]
Versace O2251 Aviators [Poojamedia]

Aviator sunglasses are a classic men's style, but the Versace O2251 adds a touch of luxury with it's gold rims. The price for these shades is approximately $392 or ₦589,219.12 .

Ray-Ban 2140 Wayfarer [Pooja]
Ray-Ban 2140 Wayfarer [Pooja]

Ray-Ban Wayfarers are a timeless design that transcends gender and complements almost any outfit. Their enduring popularity makes them a versatile choice, and the cost is around $200 or ₦300,622.

Off-White Catalina [Fotonugget]
Off-White Catalina [Fotonugget]

For those with a Gen Z fashion sense, the Off-White Catalina Sunnies offer a trendy look that pairs well with both casual and traditional attire. Expect to pay around $325 or ₦488,510.75 for these shades.

ALSO READ: How the Ijebus come up with elaborate fashion at Ojude Oba Festival

Anna Karin Karlsson [Fotonugget]
Anna Karin Karlsson [Fotonugget]

These sunglasses were the most expensive pair spotted at the Ojude Oba Festival, with a price tag of approximately $1,930 or ₦2,901,002. The white beads on the glasses made a statement.

Tom Ford FT5664 [Poojamedia]
Tom Ford FT5664 [Poojamedia]

The governor of Ogun State made a practical and stylish choice with the Tom Ford FT5664 sunglasses. These shades offer a classic design well-suited for everyday wear, and some variations are designed to accommodate specific eye conditions. The price for this Tom Ford model is around $395 or ₦593,728.45.

Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

