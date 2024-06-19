With the bright Nigerian sun beating down, these protective shades have become a stylish necessity.
6 expensive sunglasses at the Ojude Oba Festival
The Ojude Oba Festival isn't just about elaborate attire; it's also a showcase of trendy sunglasses.
Here are some of the most expensive pairs spotted at the event:
Dolce & Gabbana Barocco
These oversized shades with the signature D&G logo exuded fierce style. The woman who wore them became a social media sensation, and the sunglasses come with a hefty price tag of around $1,085 or ₦1,630,874.35.
Versace O2251 Aviators
Aviator sunglasses are a classic men's style, but the Versace O2251 adds a touch of luxury with it's gold rims. The price for these shades is approximately $392 or ₦589,219.12 .
Ray-Ban 2140 Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Wayfarers are a timeless design that transcends gender and complements almost any outfit. Their enduring popularity makes them a versatile choice, and the cost is around $200 or ₦300,622.
Off-White Catalina Sunnies
For those with a Gen Z fashion sense, the Off-White Catalina Sunnies offer a trendy look that pairs well with both casual and traditional attire. Expect to pay around $325 or ₦488,510.75 for these shades.
Anna Karin Karlsson
These sunglasses were the most expensive pair spotted at the Ojude Oba Festival, with a price tag of approximately $1,930 or ₦2,901,002. The white beads on the glasses made a statement.
Tom Ford FT5664
The governor of Ogun State made a practical and stylish choice with the Tom Ford FT5664 sunglasses. These shades offer a classic design well-suited for everyday wear, and some variations are designed to accommodate specific eye conditions. The price for this Tom Ford model is around $395 or ₦593,728.45.
