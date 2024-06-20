Ojude Oba vs Ilorin Durbar: Farooq Oreagba, Saliu Mustapha lock horns in battle of steeze

However, the most captivating moment of this year's Ojude Oba Festival was when images of Farooq Oreagba, the managing director of NG Clearing Limited, took the internet by storm.

His unique ensemble, featuring tatted hands, a big tobacco cigar, native regalia, and a black sun shade, earned him the nickname 'Mr Steeze' or, as others would call him, 'King of Steeze.'

Just as Oreagba was making waves in Ijebu Ode, Senator Saliu Mustapha, the Turaki of Ilorin Emirate and the lawmaker representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, was also making a grand entrance at the Durbar Festival in Ilorin.



Images sighted by Pulse on social media saw the senator don the vintage traditional Islamic turban as he rode on his horse like royalty to the delight of his supporters, who could not contain their joy at his emphatic presence at the festival.

Senator Mustapha wrote in his appreciation message on X, "Yesterday, I had the honour of joining His Royal Highness, the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the sons and daughters of the Ilorin Emirate at the 2024 Ilorin Durbar. This annual event is an avenue for the Ilorin community, both at home and in the diaspora, to come together to celebrate and showcase our rich cultural values.



"The Ilorin Durbar is more than just a festival, It symbolises our unity, pride and enduring cultural heritage. Participating in this grand occasion filled me with pride in our shared traditions.

"I wish guests and visitors who honoured our invitation a safe journey back to their respective destinations. I also commend the Durbar Committee, which is under the leadership of Engr. Sulieman Yahaya Alapansanpa, Danmasani of Ilorin, for organising a cultural experience reflecting our rich traditions."

