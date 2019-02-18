The suspects are Uchenna Okwor (Selepete), Chinonso Nnamani (Okochi), Sopuruchukwu Odono (Carton), and Kosarachi Anike.

In a statement released on Sunday by police public relations officer, Ebere Amaraizu, the suspects were arrested around 10:30pm on Saturday.

Amaraizu said operatives achieved the feat through the coordinated information they gathered.

He said, "They were nabbed following a report of armed robbery against an Akpuoga Nike based poultry manager. The suspects allegedly at gunpoint along Anike Onuh Street, Akpuoga Nike, robbed the poultry manager of his handsets and N110,000 after inflicting injury on the tricycle rider conveying him."

The police spokesperson said the suspects confessed to their involvement in cult-related activities. He added that the suspects have been helping the police to carry out their investigation.