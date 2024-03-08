Nigerians will experience sunshine and thunderstorms throughout the weekend

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja, forecast sunny skies in a hazy atmosphere on Friday over the North in the morning. According to the outlook, sunny skies are expected over the region with slim chances of localised thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna and Taraba states later in the day.

The agency anticipated sunny skies with patches of clouds over the North Central states in the morning. It envisaged localised thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Benue and Nasarawa states as well as the Federal Capital Territory later in the day.

NiMet anticipated cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals in the morning over Inland states of South and Coast. It predicted good prospects of localised thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Oyo, Ebonyi, Abia, Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Cross River states.

According to NiMet, localised thunderstorms are anticipated over Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo, Abia, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Bayelsa states later in the day.

“For Saturday, sunny and hazy atmosphere is anticipated over the northern region in the morning, while later in the day, localised thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kaduna, Bauchi, and Gombe states.

“Sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds are expected over the North Central with prospects of localised morning thunderstorms over parts of Kwara, Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory and Niger states.

“Later in the day, localised thunderstorms are expected over parts of Benue, Kogi, Plateau, and Nasarawa states in the afternoon and evening period,” it said.

The agency envisaged cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the Inland of the South and the Coast with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

It forecast thunderstorms over parts of Oyo, Edo, Abia, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Bayelsa states later in the day.

“For Sunday, sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds are anticipated over the northern region with prospects of afternoon and evening thunderstorms over parts of Taraba state.

"Sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds are anticipated over the North Central states during the forecast period.

“Cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine are expected over the Inland of the South and the Coast with prospects of localised morning thunderstorms over parts of Ondo state,” it added.

According to NiMet, cloudy atmosphere is expected over the western parts of the South with chances of localised thunderstorms over parts of Anambra, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states later in the day.

It urged the public to take adequate precaution as strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

“Temperature values are still high, especially in the North, please stay hydrated.