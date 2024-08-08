ADVERTISEMENT
'Where are the gods?' - Nigerians react as officials demolish shrine in Lagos

Segun Adeyemi

The state government has reiterated its stance that any individual or group found guilty of such encroachments will face legal consequences.

LASG ordered the demolition of shrine constructed close to a main road at Moshalasi Bus Stop, Ile Epo in Iyana Ipaja.
LASG ordered the demolition of shrine constructed close to a main road at Moshalasi Bus Stop, Ile Epo in Iyana Ipaja. [Facebook/X]

The action, which followed several stop-work notices and reports of physical assault on state officials, has drawn reactions from residents.

According to the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, the shrine was erected close to a main road, constituting an environmental nuisance.

The ministry emphasised that the demolition was in line with the state's commitment to maintaining public safety and order, particularly in areas designated as parks and gardens.

"The Lagos State government is again warning everyone to desist from constituting any form of environmental nuisance on the State parks and gardens as this will be met with prosecution," said Tokunbo Wahab, Commissioner for the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

Removing the shrine has sparked mixed reactions from the social media community.

"Shrine, where are the gods? Kits like hand gloves, nose masks, etc. should be available for such demolition next time, sir," an X handle, @holakennydaniel, wrote.

@Engr_Series wrote, "Good job… but let's try to instil safety when carrying out such operations. Steel-cap safety boots, not office shoes, nose mask against dust, etc. Safety first!"

"If Lagos state can break a shrine close to the road, you think they can't break ur house if it's illegally constructed on the main road 😂 dey play," @Hibeek_ng wrote.

While some residents expressed relief over the government's action, citing safety concerns, others are concerned about the cultural implications and removal method.

This incident underscores the Lagos State government's ongoing efforts to enforce environmental regulations and protect public spaces from unauthorised structures.

As the situation unfolds, the government is urging citizens to comply with environmental laws to avoid further actions that could disrupt the peace and order of the community.

