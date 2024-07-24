ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Nigerians donate over ₦10 million for couple who just welcomed 4 children at once

Damilare Famuyiwa

The couple has received over ₦10 million in cash donations from well-meaning Nigerians.

The Oloyedes [JamesofGod/X]
The Oloyedes [JamesofGod/X]

Recommended articles

The couple, known as the Oloyedes, are reported to be overwhelmed with joy and gratitude as the donations poured in from kind-hearted citizens across the country.

The new parents, who were already struggling to make ends meet, found themselves in a challenging situation with the unexpected addition of four new members to their family.

The cost of medical care, baby supplies, and other necessities quickly became a daunting burden.

ADVERTISEMENT

An X user had shared their story on social media, highlighting the couple's need for financial assistance. The post quickly went viral, capturing the attention and hearts of many Nigerians.

In a remarkable display of solidarity and compassion, donations began flooding in from individuals and organisations alike. Notable contributions came in different amounts.

Other social media users also joined the cause, using their platforms to raise awareness and encourage their followers to contribute.

In less than 24 hours, the donations surpassed ₦10 million, providing the Oloyede family with much-needed relief.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the X user, the man expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support. The father of the quadruplet was said to have as well echoed his wife's sentiments.

The couple plans to use the donations to cover medical expenses, purchase essential baby supplies, and secure a larger home to accommodate their growing family.

This heartwarming story serves as a reminder of the power of community and the profound impact of collective goodwill.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu's popularity surges in Southeast after 'Development Bill' approval

Tinubu's popularity surges in Southeast after 'Development Bill' approval

Reps criticise 'Park and Pay' scheme in FCT under Wike’s administration

Reps criticise 'Park and Pay' scheme in FCT under Wike’s administration

Governor Idris disbands 21 local government council administrators

Governor Idris disbands 21 local government council administrators

Tinubu upholds right to protest, ensures public order

Tinubu upholds right to protest, ensures public order

IBEDC claims to enhance reliable power supply for 10,241 Ogun customers

IBEDC claims to enhance reliable power supply for 10,241 Ogun customers

UniJos thrown into darkness over ₦80m power bill, lawmaker vows to intervene

UniJos thrown into darkness over ₦80m power bill, lawmaker vows to intervene

Pro-Wike lawmakers face backlash over calls to arrest CTC chairmen, members

Pro-Wike lawmakers face backlash over calls to arrest CTC chairmen, members

Kaduna assembly abolishes metropolitan authorities for effective local governance

Kaduna assembly abolishes metropolitan authorities for effective local governance

Over 1 year later, Dapo Abiodun's 4 newest fire stations struggle to function properly

Over 1 year later, Dapo Abiodun's 4 newest fire stations struggle to function properly

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Court dissolves marriage over husband’s womanising [iStock]

Court dissolves marriage over husband’s womanising, grants kids custody to wife

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND). [Premium Times]

Scrutiny arises over alleged breach in appointment of TETFund boss

A vulcaniser [Nairametrics]

Vulcaniser lands in court for beating female police officer with stick

3 security guards get 90 months for stealing ₦1.5m inverter batteries

3 security guards get 90 months jail term for stealing ₦1.5m inverter batteries