Mr Martins Adedeji Oni, a security officer at the Nigerian embassy in Germany, who was caught pants down with a topless woman believed to have been pressured to sleep with him in order to have her passport renewed, has now been fired.

Oni was placed on suspension soon after a video clip of the incident made the rounds on social media.

Oni previously defended himself by saying the sexual activity was consensual with no strings attached.

Reports also appeared to suggest that he was a serial offender.

Nigeria's Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar, had said that the embassy has a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse of office, especially one involving sexual misconduct.

According to Germany-based Nigerian journalist, Ruona Meyer, Oni's suspension has now morphed to a termination.

Meyer shared a press statement which reads as follows: "Nigerian embassy in Germany terminates staff caught on camera for sexual misconduct.

"The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has terminated with immediate effect the contract of Mr Martins Adedeji Oni, a security officer at the mission.

"His dismissal follows an investigation into allegations of corruption and sexual misconduct.

"Mr Oni was suspended from duty on 17 November after reports emerged that he had curried sexual favours in return for help with the renewal of a passport.

"The embassy immediately established an investigation committee to examine the allegations and any related issues, and to make recommendations for action.

"The committee interviewed Mr Oni and other witnesses as part of a thorough examination of these very serious charges.

"It concluded that Mr Oni was culpable and in violation of all the relevant codes. As a result, Mr. Martins Adedeji Oni contract with the embassy as a local staff has been terminated.

"The embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria wishes to further stress its zero-tolerance policy towards all abuses of office, and especially of sexual misconduct. The embassy is grateful for the help of the public in tackling such abuses.

"As public servants, we pledge to follow all due process as part of our continuing commitment to deliver the highest ethical and professional standards in all our operations, including consular and immigration services."