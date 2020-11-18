The Nigerian Embassy in Berlin, Germany has suspended a member of staff over allegations of sexual abuse and other serious criminal activity.

The embassy said in a statement on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 the staff works in its security unit and cannot be named for legal reasons.

He was suspended following the circulation of a video on social media that suggested he was demanding sexual favours in return for official services.

The video in question involved a man, referred to as Mr Martin by the person who recorded the encounter, inside what appeared to be a hotel room.

In the clip, Mr Martin was caught with his pants down in the company of a topless woman believed to have been pressured to sleep with him to have her passport renewed, according to unconfirmed reports.

"Your cup is full, Martin. You're raping our girls," the man who recorded the video alleged.

Martin appeared to defend himself by saying the sexual activity was consensual with no strings attached.

Nigeria's Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar, said in Tuesday's statement that the embassy has a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse of office, especially one involving sexual misconduct.

He said, "Our full resources are being deployed to investigate a very serious incident and any other abuses that this inquiry may reveal.

"The investigation is taking place with all the urgency and diligence that this very serious situation demands."

Tuggar said anyone found guilty after the investigation will face the full weight of the law.

He also apologised to the innocent victims of the abuse.