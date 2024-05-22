Nigerian offered to sell Thai woman tricycles, then defrauded her of $216k, ₦30m

Police spokesman in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a post he shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle @benHundeyin on Tuesday. He said that the suspect was arrested by detectives of the State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID).

“Chinedu defrauded his victim under the pretense of selling 37 tricycles to her.

“He further expanded his fraudulent activity by forging letters of SCID, Lagos, showing that the tricycles were seized by the police and further extorted ₦30 million from the victim to purportedly secure the release of the tricycles,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The image maker said that the suspect was arrested on May 10 in Enugu State following weeks of diligent investigation and technical support from the International Criminal Police Organisation, (INTERPOL).