Male fashion influencers; the ever-dripping Neo, fashion and lifestyle content creator Akin Faminu, Ozor of BBN and our #lipglossboy Enioluwa, visited Celio Nigeria store in Ikeja city mall to create stylish fashion vogue appearances. The influencers shared a 7% discount code-name promo within the validity period of July 1st to 15th,2021.
Neo Akpofure, Ozor, Akin Faminu and ‘Beauty boy’ Enioluwa Adeoluwa display stylish fashion looks from Celio Nigeria store
‘When it comes to fashion I don’t think twice, I just think Celio’, Neo of BBN says as he dazzles fans on Instagram with sensational styles transformation video from Celio Nigeria. Click here to see more pictures:
See below locations of Celio stores in Nigeria.
Lagos: Ikeja City Mall, Ikeja and Palm’s Shopping Mall, Lekki.
Abuja: Jabi Lake Mall, Jabi.
The latest collection of Cello Nigeria was creatively exhibited by these male fashion gods, ‘Beauty boy’ Enioluwa serving exceptional tips for Monday to Friday looks, click here to watch full video:
Fashion and lifestyle content creator, Akin Faminu shared his favorite ‘fast and furious’ look from Celio’s (F9) collection. Click here to see more pictures:
Ozor took fans through a playful color mix and had fun at it in his video saying ‘fashion is like eating, you shouldn’t stick to the same menu’. Click here to watch full video:
This is a featured post.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng