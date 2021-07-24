RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Neo Akpofure, Ozor, Akin Faminu and ‘Beauty boy’ Enioluwa Adeoluwa display stylish fashion looks from Celio Nigeria store

Authors:

Pulse Mix

‘When it comes to fashion I don’t think twice, I just think Celio’, Neo of BBN says as he dazzles fans on Instagram with sensational styles transformation video from Celio Nigeria. Click here to see more pictures:

Celio Nigeria store.
Celio Nigeria store.

Male fashion influencers; the ever-dripping Neo, fashion and lifestyle content creator Akin Faminu, Ozor of BBN and our #lipglossboy Enioluwa, visited Celio Nigeria store in Ikeja city mall to create stylish fashion vogue appearances. The influencers shared a 7% discount code-name promo within the validity period of July 1st to 15th,2021.

Recommended articles
Neo Akpofure.
Neo Akpofure. Pulse Nigeria

See below locations of Celio stores in Nigeria.

Lagos: Ikeja City Mall, Ikeja and Palm’s Shopping Mall, Lekki.

Abuja: Jabi Lake Mall, Jabi.

Beauty Boy, Enioluwa.
Beauty Boy, Enioluwa. Pulse Nigeria

The latest collection of Cello Nigeria was creatively exhibited by these male fashion gods, ‘Beauty boy’ Enioluwa serving exceptional tips for Monday to Friday looks, click here to watch full video:

Fashion and lifestyle content creator, Akin Faminu shared his favorite ‘fast and furious’ look from Celio’s (F9) collection. Click here to see more pictures:

Akin Faminu.
Akin Faminu. Pulse Nigeria

Ozor took fans through a playful color mix and had fun at it in his video saying ‘fashion is like eating, you shouldn’t stick to the same menu’. Click here to watch full video:

Ozor
Ozor Pulse Nigeria

This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cotonou-based lawyer says police beat and handcuff Igboho despite being in cell

LG elections: Sanwo-Olu votes, urges residents to exercise franchise

Low turnout of voters mark LG election in Lagos

Aregbesola urges governors to sign death warrants to decongest prisons

Lagos LG Polls: Card readers delay LASIEC officials

Lagos Polls: No nose mask, no voting, electoral officers insist

COVID-19: Nigeria records 317 new cases

'You're speaking for Fulani slave masters', IPOB slams Clark for excluding Niger-Delta from Biafra

COVID-19: China donates 470,000 doses of vaccine to Nigeria