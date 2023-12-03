NDLEA recovers 8 tons of Indian hemp, 8,000 bottles of codeine in 8 states

Its spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi, stated on Sunday in Abuja that operatives stormed Ujiogba Forest in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo on Wednesday, November 29 where they recovered 5,988kg of Indian hemp.

He added that a 22-year-old, Mson Bunde, also known as Tete Peter Joseph, found in a hut on the Indian hemp farm was arrested. He stated also that at least 120,000 capsules of tramadol were seized by NDLEA officers on November 27.

The drugs, Babafemi added, were concealed in electronic music equipment loaded in a Jos-bound bus, but were intercepted on the Onitsha-Awka Highway in Anambra.

“One hundred-and-twenty-three blocks of Indian hemp weighing 73kg were recovered from a suspect, Abdullahi Bello on Gombe-Bauchi Road in Gombe State on November 29.

“Operatives in Abuja also seized 168 blocks of Indian hemp weighing 101kgs from the store of a fleeing drug dealer in Kabusa area of the FCT,’’ Babafemi stated.

He added that at least 8,000 bottles of codeine syrup were intercepted in a vehicle on the Abuja- Kaduna Road on December 1 and the driver, Shamsu Isiyaku and his conductor, Muhammad Maina were arrested. He stated also that NDLEA operatives arrested one Ernest Esechie (30) with 44.4kg of Indian hemp on Gwantu-Sanga Road, Kaduna State also on December 1.

In Kogi, NDLEA officers arrested Ahmad Umar (18) with 46.4kg of Indian hemp at a check point in Kabba. In Bauchi, the officers arrested one Jamilu Zakari (32) at Kofar Idi with 125 blocks of Indian hemp weighing 146kg.