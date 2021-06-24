NDLEA arrests 231 drug suspects in Oyo

Obi, who was represented by Assistant Commander Anthony Gotar, said that the command also seized 6,355.74kg of Cannabis Sativa and other psychotropic substances during the period.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the news conference is part of activities lined up to mark the 2021 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26.

The theme to commemorate the day in 2021 is: “Share facts on Drugs, Save Lives.’’

“NDLEA is ever determined to consolidate on its success, but this cannot be done in isolation, therefore the co-operation of all and sundry is needed to win this war.

“We must end all these vices caused by drug abuse and drug trafficking.

“This year’s theme suggests we need collaboration, help and support from all of us especially those present here to share our knowledge and understanding about drug abuse and drug trafficking to others, which will help in no small measure in curbing this dangerous phenomenon,” she said.

Obi said that Illicit drug trafficking poses enormous danger to young people as the perpetrators of the dastardly act keep getting creative.

“It is very important to share theses facts especially on the non-conventional substances which are springing up almost on a daily basis.

“The major challenge now is that more substances of abuse are daily being introduced into the street like the cookies.