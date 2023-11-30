ADVERTISEMENT
Native doctor bag 12 months imprisonment for killing neighbour's cow in Abeokuta

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict conspired with others and stole the cow valued at ₦400,000.

The convict, who resides at Araromi Alakaloko Olomore area in Abeokuta, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, theft and willfully and unlawfully killing of a cow. However, Magistrate O.O. Odumosu held that the prosecution, had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty of the offence.

She sentenced Oyewole, to 12 calendar months imprisonment with an option of fine of ₦10,000 for the stealing and six months for willing and unlawfully killing the cow. The magistrate ordered that the convict can only exercise the option of payments of fine, only if he pays ₦400,000 to the complainant, being the cost of the cow he killed.

She added that the sentence should run concurrently. Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Olakunle Shonibare told the court that the convict committed the offence on June 3, at about 11:00pm at Alakoloko Unique Estate Olomore area in Abeokuta.

Shonibare, said that the convict conspired with others at large and stole a cow valued ₦400,000 property of one Mr Hakeem Ominrinde. He said offence contravened the provisions of sections 516, 383 and 450 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

News Agency Of Nigeria

