Naked man found d*ad in a car in Lagos

An eyewitness, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, stated that the corpse was found naked in a black Toyota Camry car.

According to the source, the man’s corpse was found lying across the front seats of the car with his head on the driver’s seat and leg stretched across the passenger’s seat.

Another resident, who also spoke on the matter, said the deceased was not known to anyone in their area.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We woke up to see his body lying naked in the car. There was no sign of violence on his body.

“No one can say what was responsible for his death. The best people can do is to speculate.

“He was found lying across his car’s front seat with his head on the driver’s seat while his leg was on the passenger’s seat. One of the hawkers in the area said he was a regular face in the area. The man was completely naked. His shirt and trousers were found on the floor of the car,” the source added.

It was gathered that the policemen from the Isheri Divisional Headquarters visited the scene and evacuated the corpse while they also removed the car.