Divorce-seeking wife says husband irresponsible, not ready to father child

A businesswoman, Rashida Yusuf, on Friday begged an Upper Area Court in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, to dissolve her marriage to husband for not ready to father a child.

She also told the court that Lawal had failed in his duty as a husband, adding that his attitude had killed the love she had for him and could never love him again.

According to her, the respondent is irresponsible, does not take care of her nor care about her life and that his attitude toward them not having children drives her crazy.

“There is no child in the marriage because there is no proper consummation between us and whenever I complained, my husband would say, he was not ready to have children.

“My husband is owing me N20,000, being money I gave him to buy me a TV, one wrapper and flask but which he failed to buy.

“My life means nothing to him. When my house was affected by fire, caused by a nearby company, even when he noticed people helping to save my things, he walked away instead of showing concern.

“He does not feed me. Anytime I asked for food, it resulted into a fight. I can no longer remain in this marriage and I am ready to pay for my redemption,“ Rashida said.

The respondent, however, denied all the allegations.

The Judge, Mohammed Jibril, adjourned the case until Oct. 26 for hearing and consideration of settlement.

