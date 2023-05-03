The sports category has moved to a new website.
My husband hates me for giving birth to three girls – Housewife tells court

News Agency Of Nigeria

She told the court that he has been responsible for the welfare of the three children.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)

Temilade in her testimony before the court, while seeking dissolution of her marriage, urged the court to grant her application for divorce.

”My in-laws are pushing my estranged husband to leave me for producing three girls and one boy.

“My lord, Rasheed no longer loves me because I gave birth to three girls. After my girls were born, he threw me like garbage and married another wife.

“The only one Rasheed caters for is my fourth child, who is a male,” Temilade said.

The petitioner further stated that her husband has turned her into a punching bag.

She told the court that he has been responsible for the welfare of the three children.

Temilade consequently prayed the court to grant her custody of all the children but to order Rasheed to be responsible for their upkeep.

The Court President, Mrs S.M. Akintayo, adjourned the suit until May 26 for the respondent to open his defence.

