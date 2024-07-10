ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Murmurs on social media as popular Nigerian pastor says 'God isn't a Christian'

Nurudeen Shotayo

The controversial pastor said Christians should jettison the belief that only followers of Christ will make heaven.

Pastor Abel Damina
Pastor Abel Damina

Recommended articles

Damina, who is the Senior Pastor of Power City International headquartered in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state Read, made the controversial remarks during one of his recent sermons whose video was circulated on social media on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Addressing a crowd of worshippers, the cleric attempted to disabuse the minds of certain Christian believers who thought Christianity was the only gateway to paradise.

He urged them to discard such belief while further stressing that Jesus was not even a Christian.

ADVERTISEMENT

Damina referred to Biblical characters like Abraham, David, and Jesus Christ, noting that these prophets didn't use the term 'Christianity' but were instead referred to as believers, stressing that these holy people were merely disciples or believers, not “Christians” in the traditional sense.

“Many of you think God is a Christian. God is not a Christian. Many of you think if you are not a Christian, you won’t go to heaven, lie. People went to heaven before Christianity started. Christianity started in Antioch in the Book of Acts. That should humble you a bit, and you should start adjusting your theology.

“And it is unbelievers that gave the name Christianity that you are carrying as a condition to go to heaven— unbelievers who watch the people who were adherents of Brother Paul’s teachings. After teaching for some time, they saw the transformation that had happened to these people. Before then, they were called believers and almajiris. They were disciples of Paul.

“Then the people said instead of calling disciples, the transformation we see in them is that they look like Christ, so let’s call them Christians. But before then, many people went to heaven, including the thief on the cross. So, you don’t have to be a Christian to make heaven,” he said in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have expressed their reservations against the claim made by Pastor Damina.

Below are some of the reactions captured on X.

  • @uchedible: If you through philosophy have figured out there is a God who created the universe, then you've actually ruled out most religions.
  • @dymegyjoe: Of course. God cannot be a follower of Christ. He is the Father of Christ whom people called Christians follow.
  • @EnoImoi: In a general sense God is too big to be reduced to a Christian. However, those that belong to Christ are earthly identify as Christians that’s all. There is nothing known as Christian in heaven.
  • @marcus_agboola: How can Good be a Christian? Is God a human that needs to be saved. Meaningless and blasphemous statement.
Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

He has changed Kaduna - El-Rufai trolls Sani over heap of garbage in the state

He has changed Kaduna - El-Rufai trolls Sani over heap of garbage in the state

Emefiele, wife, not signatories to bank accounts linked to them - Witness

Emefiele, wife, not signatories to bank accounts linked to them - Witness

Woman who disguised as guest caught trying to push drugs to Kuje prison inmates

Woman who disguised as guest caught trying to push drugs to Kuje prison inmates

We're suffering - Cleric begs Tinubu to initiate more people-oriented policies

We're suffering - Cleric begs Tinubu to initiate more people-oriented policies

This is a great loss to Ibadanland - Oyo APC mourns death of Rep Akinremi

This is a great loss to Ibadanland - Oyo APC mourns death of Rep Akinremi

PDP suspends South-South vice chairman, Orbih over Edo guber primary crisis

PDP suspends South-South vice chairman, Orbih over Edo guber primary crisis

Ex-AGF, co-defendant beg court for adjournment to allow them refund stolen ₦1.6bn

Ex-AGF, co-defendant beg court for adjournment to allow them refund stolen ₦1.6bn

17 most influential preachers with mega-following in Kenya

17 most influential preachers with mega-following in Kenya

Food prices to crash in 180 days - Agric Minister tells Nigerians

Food prices to crash in 180 days - Agric Minister tells Nigerians

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The convict was caught while trying to sell the tricycle worth ₦520,000 [Vanguard]

Abuja man hired to ride keke for work takes it to Kaduna to sell

Spokesman, Lagos police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin. [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]

VIDEO: Driver steals employer's car in Lagos, presents it as testimony in church

Flood: Lagos hoodlums arrested for charging passersby ₦100 to use walkway

Flood: Lagos hoodlums arrested for charging passersby ₦100 to use crossover bridge

Image of an electrician [PUKENA Technologies Ltd.]

Electrician caught with scissors, torchlight to vandalise Eko cable denies crime