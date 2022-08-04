Mompha has been declared wanted by EFCC for money laundering

The anti-graft agency announced the decision on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

The offence: The social media celebrity is currently under trial by the commission over charges bordering on money laundering to the tune of N6 billion.

According to sources at the EFCC Headquarters, Mompha, whose international passport had been confiscated, allegedly obtained a new passport which he used to travel to Dubai against a order of the court.

”Yes, we have declared him wanted. He has defied a court order by travelling out of the country despite having his passport seized.

”We have made several efforts to get him but all to no avail,” one of the sources told Daily Trust.

EFCC alerts the public: The spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed to the paper that the social media celebrity has been declared wanted.

Also, in a notice earlier released on Wednesday and signed by Uwujaren, the EFCC said Mompha was wanted for an "unlawful conduct."

The notice read, “The general public is hereby notified that ISMAILA MUSTAPHA, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Retention of Proceeds of Criminal Conduct, Possession of Document Containing False Pretences, False Asset Declaration and Laundering of Proceeds of Unlawful Conduct.

“Ismaila, 38, hails from Ogbomosho Local Govt Area of Oyo State. His last know address: 21, Fagbenro Street, Idi-Araba, Surulere, Lagos State

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the commission in its Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, Sokoto, Gombe, Maiduguri, Makurdi, llorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt and Abuja offices or through these numbers 09-9044751-3, 08093322644, 08183322644, 070- 26350721-3, 070-6350724-5; its e-mail address: info@efcc.gov.ng or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.”

The trial: The EFCC had sometime in June this year dragged the celebrity before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos.

This was after the commission had charged him and his company, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd, with money laundering in the sum of N6bn back in January.