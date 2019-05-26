Missing 26-yr-old lady, Adewura Latifat Belo has been found dead. According to reports, her body was found in a canal.

Adewura went missing on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was last spoken to on Wednesday night when she was on her way back from work.

She was said to have called home to inform her sister that she was at Cement Bus Stop, Iyana Ipaja, but she didn’t get home.

One of her family members said Adewura’s phone last synched to Google at 7:59 pm inside Gowon Estate where she lives.

Eleven days after her disappearance, the body of the lady was found in a canal.

A Twitter user, Benjamin, who is said to be her cousin announced this on Twitter on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

He wrote: “Thank you all for the search. Adewura is Dead. Her Body found in a canal. The heaven has gained an angel. We depart to meet again till we Meet again Adewura Forever in our Heart God I am in pains but who am I the question you. Rip”

May her soul rest in Peace.