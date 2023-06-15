ADVERTISEMENT
Micro finance bank staff in court for alleged ₦‎7.1m fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Prosecutor, ASP Josephine Ikhare, told the court that the defendant committed the offence from August 2022 to May 2023, at No 223, Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Emmanuel Ajofoyinbo, whose address is unknown, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining money by false pretense and stealing.

Ikhare alleged that the defendant received the money from customers of the bank under the pretext of remitting it into their bank accounts.

Ajofoyinbo converted the money to his own use without the consent of the bank.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

NAN reports that section 314 stipulates 15 years’ jail term for obtaining under false pretense, while section 287 provides three years’ imprisonment for stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, L. A Owolabi, granted Ajofoyinbo bail in the sum of ₦‎500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Owolabi then adjourned the case until June 26, for further mention.

